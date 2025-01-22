https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16937649SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A scenic video capturing a truck driving into a vibrant sunset on an open highway, emphasizing freedom and journey. Shot from a low angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 43.01 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.19 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.45 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.98 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare