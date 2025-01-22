https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16937705SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial video capturing waves crashing onto a sandy beach, showcasing the dynamic interplay of water and land from a top-down camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 55.3 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.73 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.84 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.36 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare