https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16937726SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264Video of professionals in a modern office setting, engaging in a lively discussion. The style is vibrant and dynamic, with a wide-angle camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.11 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.65 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.38 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.37 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare