https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16938014SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264The video captures a close-up of a blooming pink rose, emphasizing its delicate petals and vibrant color, shot from a low camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.25 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.57 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.48 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.24 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare