https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16938145SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Abstract video featuring swirling pastel colors in a fluid motion, creating a mesmerizing, artistic effect. Overhead camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 46.77 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.41 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.5 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.18 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare