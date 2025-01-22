https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16938150SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264The video captures artistic shadows of leaves on a textured surface, creating a serene and abstract visual. Overhead camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 23.58 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.31 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.74 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.79 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare