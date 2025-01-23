https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16938890SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Professional video showcasing a confident woman in a modern office setting, highlighting success and leadership. Captured from a front-facing camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.01 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.08 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.17 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.95 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare