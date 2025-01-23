https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16938891SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264The video captures a close-up of a piglet, showcasing its gentle features and curious expression, filmed from a low camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 59.2 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 33.12 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.54 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.77 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare