https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16938892SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A cheerful video featuring a person in a cozy living room, discussing a topic with enthusiasm. Captured with a front-facing camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 54.17 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 51.58 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.72 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.62 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare