https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16938896SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264The video captures a lively bar scene with two people toasting beer bottles, featuring vibrant bokeh lights and a close-up camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 45.69 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 25.09 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.31 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.64 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare