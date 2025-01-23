https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16939216SaveSaveVideo Info0:0829.97 FPSH.264The video captures a soccer ball on a textured field, highlighting its simplicity and focus. Shot from a low, close-up camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 40.52 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.8 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.03 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.24 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare