https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16939231SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264The video captures a tense surgical operation with a team of doctors in a sterile environment, using a low-angle camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.09 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.8 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.62 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.72 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare