https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16939235SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264The video captures a cute cat lounging on a bed, showcasing its expressive eyes and fluffy fur, filmed from a low-angle perspective.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.99 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.07 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.31 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.66 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare