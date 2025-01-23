https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16939266SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264The video captures a joyful moment as a young woman with curly hair admires a bouquet of tulips, with a close-up camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 56.57 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 29.12 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.58 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.06 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare