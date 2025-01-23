https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16939313SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene video capturing misty rainforest landscapes with lush greenery, evoking tranquility. Shot from an aerial camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 63.98 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.83 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.65 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.13 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare