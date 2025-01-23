https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16939334SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264The video captures a serene close-up of a dewdrop on a petal, reflecting vibrant flowers, creating a tranquil, artistic scene. Macro camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.38 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.87 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.84 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.89 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare