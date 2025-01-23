https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16939532SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Video of scientists analyzing a 3D virus model in a futuristic lab, highlighting advanced technology and research. Over-the-shoulder camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.74 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.03 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.21 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.71 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare