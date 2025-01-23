https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16939535SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Video of a playful puppy exploring a cozy living room, capturing its curiosity and energy. Warm lighting enhances the scene. Low camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.07 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.41 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.11 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.46 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare