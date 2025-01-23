https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16939536SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Video of a farmer in a cornfield using a tablet, showcasing modern agriculture technology. The style is natural with a close-up camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.05 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 20.03 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.53 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.03 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare