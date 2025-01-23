https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16939549SaveSaveVideo Info0:0729.97 FPSH.264LoopThe video showcases a dynamic, fast-paced journey through a star-filled tunnel, creating a sense of speed and motion from a first-person camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 49.28 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 31.48 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.23 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.29 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare