https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16939562SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264A serene video of a teddy bear gazing at a vibrant city sunset through a window, captured in a wide-angle shot, creating a contemplative mood.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.09 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.4 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.12 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.44 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare