https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16939578SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264The video captures a close-up of an owl's intense gaze, highlighting its striking yellow eyes against a dark background. Shot from a frontal camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 51.66 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 48.21 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.02 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.4 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare