https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16939630SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A video featuring a glowing cross symbolizing hope and spirituality, with a dramatic, low-angle camera shot highlighting its significance.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 31.75 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.46 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.5 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.07 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare