https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16939799SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A farmer uses a tablet to monitor a cornfield at sunset, highlighting modern agriculture. The video features a close-up camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 50.84 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.99 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.22 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.54 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare