https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16939866SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264The video captures a serene moment of a bulldog sleeping on a cozy rug in a warmly lit room, using a low-angle camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.77 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.21 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.85 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare