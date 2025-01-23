https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16939905SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264The video captures a playful and immersive view of a cow in a lush field, emphasizing a whimsical and close-up perspective. Low-angle camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 43.46 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 25.17 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.44 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.58 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare