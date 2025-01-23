https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16940146SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264A playful animated dog video showcasing vibrant colors and lively expressions, captured with a close-up camera angle for added charm.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 30.89 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.15 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.95 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.48 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare