https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16940154SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene wildlife video capturing a lone wolf amidst lush forest foliage, emphasizing nature's beauty with a low-angle camera shot.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 49.57 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 25.34 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.26 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.54 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare