rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16940170
Save
Video Info
0:06
29.97 FPS
H.264

The video captures a serene scene of a black cat sitting by a window, with a focus on the outside greenery. Shot from a low camera angle.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.08 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.72 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.37 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.89 MB

View personal and business license