https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16940170SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264The video captures a serene scene of a black cat sitting by a window, with a focus on the outside greenery. Shot from a low camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.08 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.72 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.37 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.89 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare