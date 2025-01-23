https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16940171SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264The video showcases a serene concept of growth and nature, featuring a close-up of hands holding a seedling, with a soft focus camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 32.39 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.49 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.63 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.82 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare