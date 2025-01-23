https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16941720SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264The video features silhouettes walking against a collage of torn newspaper clippings, creating a vintage, artistic vibe. Side camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 43.88 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 26.35 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.07 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.3 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare