https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16941734SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264The video showcases a glossy, floating heart against a minimalist background, emphasizing simplicity and elegance. Shot from a low camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 8.88 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.57 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 821.93 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.7 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare