https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16945284SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Video showcasing a glossy red apple against a white background, emphasizing simplicity and elegance. Captured with a low-angle camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 12.5 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.58 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.1 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.62 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare