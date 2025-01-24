https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16945326SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Video showcasing a bustling cityscape with a modern architectural theme, captured from a high aerial perspective, emphasizing verticality.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 96.73 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 31.07 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.36 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 14.77 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare