https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16945595SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A joyful video capturing a fluffy white dog up close, highlighting its playful expression and lively energy. Shot from a low camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 55.17 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 29.11 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.55 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.99 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare