https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16945633SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene video capturing dewdrops on grass blades, evoking tranquility. The close-up camera angle enhances the intimate, peaceful mood.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 31.94 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.13 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.67 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.13 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare