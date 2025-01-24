https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16945721SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264The video explores an ancient map theme with a vintage aesthetic, highlighting detailed cartography. The camera angle emphasizes the map's texture. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 68.56 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 35.33 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 7.84 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 11.54 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare