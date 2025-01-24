https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16946236SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Video showcasing crumpled paper texture, emphasizing simplicity and texture. The style is minimalistic with a top-down camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 31.33 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.14 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.65 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.82 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare