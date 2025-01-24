rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16946259
Save
Video Info
0:09
30 FPS
H.264

The video captures a young woman smiling outdoors on a sunny day, with lush green trees in the background, using a low-angle camera angle.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 50.16 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.76 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.01 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.29 MB

View personal and business license