https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16946317SaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSH.264The video features a confident woman in a modern office, surrounded by plants, with a focus on her professional demeanor. Mid-shot camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.78 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.9 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.86 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.44 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare