rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16946322
Save
Video Info
0:08
30 FPS
H.264

Video of a serene woman in a green hoodie meditating in nature, capturing tranquility and mindfulness. Soft focus, side profile camera angle.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.12 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.69 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.89 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.92 MB

View personal and business license