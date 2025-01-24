rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16946361
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

The video of a 3D Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci, animated reinterpretation of a classic painting with vibrant colors and a playful style, viewed from a frontal camera angle.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 11.12 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.37 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.19 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.06 MB

View personal and business license