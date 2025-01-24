https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16946460SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264The video showcases a colorful, abstract elephant art piece with a playful, modern style, viewed from a side angle. Camera angle: side view.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.69 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.25 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.09 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.06 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare