https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16946461SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264The video showcases futuristic technology with a holographic coin in a businessman's hand, emphasizing innovation. Close-up camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.24 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.12 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.46 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.61 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare