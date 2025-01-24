https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16946462SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Video of a blank canvas, focusing on simplicity and minimalism, with a static camera angle capturing the entire frame evenly.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.34 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.68 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.22 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.61 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare