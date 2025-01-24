https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16946502SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A video capturing a focused student studying at a desk in a cozy, warmly lit room, with a laptop and books, shot from a side angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 19.61 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.83 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.13 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.13 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare