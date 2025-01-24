https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16946588SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Video captures a scenic drive through a vibrant autumn forest, showcasing colorful foliage. Filmed from a moving vehicle, low-angle camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 124.34 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 68.97 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 12.56 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.45 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare