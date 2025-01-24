https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16946600SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264The video features a glowing neon heart against a dark background, creating a vibrant, modern aesthetic. Shot from a front-facing camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 20.46 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.15 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.37 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare