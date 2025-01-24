https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16946619SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264The video captures a joyful child smiling warmly, conveying happiness and innocence. The close-up camera angle enhances the emotional connection.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 63.32 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 32.36 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.38 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.11 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare