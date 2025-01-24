https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16946620SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A dreamy video showcasing a starry night sky framed by pink clouds, creating a serene and ethereal atmosphere. Shot from a low angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.24 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.72 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.3 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.16 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare